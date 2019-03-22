Glade and Union volunteer fire departments responded to a large brush fire that was endangering a residence in Ovett on Thursday. A crew was working at 82 Monarch Road, getting a platform ready for a mobile home, when one of the workers threw a cigarette butt down on the ground, said Matt Landrum, whose home was threatened.
With the dry, windy weather, that one action led to about four acres burning. Thankfully, firefighters were able to contain the damage to the wooded acreage and the home remained intact. No injuries were reported.
The incident demonstrated how quickly a fire can spread when the weather is arid and windy. The Jones County Fire Council reminds everyone to be careful with flammable materials and to refrain from burning outside while the wind is blowing.
— By PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County
Fire Council
