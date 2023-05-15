Historic home is second in city to get national registry marker
Bobbye Allums Carraway wanted to cry each time she passed by the Bynum-Anderson House in Ellisville. The house in which she grew up just down the street had become an empty shell, long abandoned and ravaged by time and vandals.
So many memories flooded Carraway’s mind — of a simpler time and place, where neighbors were more like family and the house was one of the centerpieces of “Old Town,” the original site of Ellisville built near the Tallahala Creek.
“We used to pick pecans on the Bynum farm for 25 cents per bag so we could go to the fair,” Carraway recalled.
She and her twin sister Becky Allums Collins often visited Mrs. Juanice Bynum, whose husband Fred was the son of the house’s original builder, John Bynum.
“She (Juanice) was always glad to see us and was always so gracious,” Collins said. “Her daughters were all married at the house and it was just so sad to see what it had become.”
“Once we picked all of the pears behind the house and went to sell them to Mrs. Bynum,” Collins said.
“That didn’t go over quite as well as the pecans,” Carraway added.
So when their cousin Jack Anderson bought the house in 2015 and started what would be an eight-year restoration of the home, the sisters were very thankful and appreciative.
On Saturday, the transformation was celebrated by the sisters and several onlookers, as the Bynum-Anderson House became the second home in Ellisville to receive a National Historical Marker, joining the famed Deason Home.
Fred Bynum’s granddaughter Paula Holloway Moore was on hand to help unveil the signature green marker.
“Paula never lost her love for Ellisville and for her home,” Carraway said.
“I never thought that it would look like this,” Jack Anderson told the crowd during the ceremony. “The house looks better than it ever looked.
“I feel so much pride being here in Old Town. The Bynum and Anderson families were pioneers in Ellisville.”
“I want my grandkids to be able to see this in person,” Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults told the group. “We are very thankful to have people here to do this work.
“If we don’t preserve our history there will be nothing left for generations that follow us but pictures.”
