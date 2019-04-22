INFO BOX:
The second annual Laurel Rotary Club Magnolia Street Derby is Saturday, May 11. Race classes are: Youth, ages 12 and under, kit car; Teen, ages 13-17, open class; and Adult, ages 18 and up, open class. The entry fee is $40 per category.
Register online by clicking here at tshq.bluesombreo.com/laurelrotary. For information, email lrcmagnoliastderby@gmail.com.
Dad, daughter make memories — and dollars — in downtown derby
Eric Byrd and daughter Annie both have a need for speed. Last year, they decided to take that interest beyond watching and attending NASCAR races. They decided to participate.
The Byrds entered the Laurel Rotary Club’s Magnolia Street Derby, and Annie flew down the hill by the post office on 5th Street to Victory Lane. She won first place — and $500 cash — in the 12-and-under kit car division and third place in the open division, which was good for another $100.
But the most valuable thing they got was the time they spent together, working on the car and getting ready for the race, Byrd said.
“We’ve always spent a lot of time together, and this is an extension of what we love,” he said.
Annie turned more wrenches than anyone when it came to putting the car together. He would demonstrate how something was supposed to be installed, then she would do the work, he said. The only part he did all of the work on was the steering, because it’s the hardest part and because of the safety factor.
“We just wanted to have fun,” he said. “We never expected to win.”
As a 10-year-old, she beat boys and girls up to 12 years old in her Sertoma Club-sponsored car that got a custom paint job from Thomas Rogers.
When she crossed the finish line first, one thought popped into Annie’s head: “All of that money,” she said with a grin.
All of the vehicles in the kit-car division have to meet the same specifications, so Byrd credits his daughter’s driving with the win.
“She was the difference,” he said, crediting her many trips down the hill on the street in front of their home in Bridgewater for getting her comfortable with the handling and braking of the car.
That confidence wasn’t there on the first few runs, as she was picking up speed, she admitted.
“I was so scared I was going to get some broken bones,” she said.
But now, the 11-year-old South Jones Elementary fifth-grader is a fearless veteran. She even offers advice for others who are getting into the sport.
All of the cars start at the top of a ramp, held back by gates, and they’re released at the same time. The key to winning is to “get low and get off to a good start,” Annie said.
“My dream is to be a NASCAR driver,” she said, adding that Kyle Busch is her favorite driver and that she was a fan of Danica Patrick before she quit racing.
Annie will compete in the second annual Laurel Rotary Club Magnolia Street Derby on Saturday, May 11 in downtown Laurel. Event organizers are seeking participants now to sign up for the event.
“I encourage fathers to order a kit and build a car with their child and participate in the upcoming derby,” Byrd said. “It is a real bonding experience. It is so much fun, and you will enjoy spending that time with your child. It is something Annie will always remember.”
Participating pays off in more ways that just cash prizes to winners and quality time between parents and their children. The event also helps the community.
Rotary member Gene Harlow said the derby will likely be the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and the more money Rotarians raise, the more they can give back.
“Numerous community sponsors have made the Laurel Rotary Club fundraiser a reality,” he said.
There are several sponsor levels and there was enough the first year to offer generous cash prizes — $500 for first place, $300 for second place and $100 for third place in each of the three race divisions.
“We expect more participants and a much larger crowd this year,” Harlow said. “I encourage everyone to place the derby on the calendar. It is a lot of fun to watch.”
The races will begin near the U.S. Post Office on 5th Street in Laurel and proceed down the hill toward Wallace Drugs.
Race classes are: Youth, ages 12 and under, kit car; Teen, ages 13-17, open class; and Adult, ages 18 and up, open class. The entry fee per category is $40.
To participate in the derby, register online at tshq.bluesombreo.com/laurelrotary. Those who have questions can email lrcmagnoliastderby@gmail.com.
Proceeds from the event go to the Laurel Rotary Club to fund community projects.
