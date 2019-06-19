Saul asks rep to help get more money for VFDs Ellisville courthouse repairs up $168,000
•
C Spire has the green light to come in and offer its cable TV services to Comcast customers in the county, the Jones County Board of Supervisors said in Monday’s meeting.
“(C Spire) wants to offer telecommunications and (fiber-based) internet in the county to compete with Comcast,” Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley told the board.
Supervisors agreed unanimously to grant C Spire’s request to start offering fiber-based internet to people in the county.
The county is the franchising authority, which means the board has to allow providers to come in and offer internet and cable services, but the board does not have the authority to direct them where to locate, Ashley explained.
Supervisor Barry Saul asked for a stipulation in the agreement stating that C Spire officials would provide written notice to County Engineer Ronnie Clark and the supervisors before doing any installation work, and the board agreed.
“It will be good for the people who don’t have any (internet service) and for those who do,” Ashley said, referring to Comcast now having competition.
C Spire TV was rated by the cable TV industry as the “best television technology product” in the country, according to its Net Promoter Score. It provides cable TV features through apps that run popular streaming services such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV. That eliminates the need for every TV in the house to have a set-top box, according to a press release from C Spire.
C Spire was ahead of Comcast (ISPs and cable TV), Verizon and AT&T (wireless) on overall customer experience and NPS scores, with an overall 57, double the industry average, according to the press release. To learn more, go to www.cspire.com.
In other business, the board agreed to allow Powers Volunteer Fire Department to get bids for three new fire trucks — which doesn’t mean they will be purchased, Ashley noted.
Chief Joey Davis told the board that some of the department’s trucks are 20-plus years old and operating “on hope and grace.”
Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna said it has become difficult to obtain parts for the trucks that are more than 20 years old. Repair shops are “only keeping parts for about eight years now,” he said.
Board President Jerome Wyatt asked if the VFDs were keeping up with maintenance reports to show the Fire Rating Bureau and to help increase the lifespan of the trucks.
“We now understand the importance of that,” McKenna said, adding that there is “no uniform system” for keeping records at the VFDs. Establishing uniformity will be a condition of the board’s contract with the Jones County Fire Council when it’s renewed.
Saul saw state Rep. Donnie Scoggin in the audience and asked if he would think about authoring a bill that would give counties the option to increase the amount they allot for fire departments.
“I’d be more than happy to,” Scoggin said.
Saul said, “We can’t lose the fire rating that y’all have worked so hard to attain.”
Supervisor Johnny Burnett added, “Every household in the county thanks y’all, everybody is getting $300-$400 off what they would be paying for (homeowners’) insurance, or more.”
Health insurance for county employees is increasing by 10 percent, Jamie Taylor of SouthGroup told the board, but a 16.5 percent increase was in the first proposal, she said, and she negotiated it down to 10 percent. The increases are a “nationwide trend,” she said. The increase will translate to about $65 per month more for each employee, but the original quote was more than $100, she said. That will mean an increase of $259,000 in costs to the county.
“Pharmaceutical costs are skyrocketing,” Taylor said of the primary culprit in the increase.
Last year, county employees filled approximately 12,000 prescriptions at a cost of “right at $1 million,” she said.
Taylor said she sought quotes from other companies, but none could compete with the United Healthcare, Blue Cross/Blue Shield coverage that the county has now.
One benefit, she said, is that children under 19 will have unlimited free doctors’ visits.
“The goal is to increase the wellness of the younger generation,” she said.
Supervisors unanimously approved Taylor’s recommendation to go with the quote from the current providers.
The board also approved an additional $168,000 in repairs to the Ellisville courthouse after more problems were revealed during the current revitalization project.
In other business, the board unanimously approved:
• Ad valorem tax exemptions for Howard Industries, Thermo-Kool and Laurel Machine and Foundry;
• Emergency bridge/road/culvert repairs on Delk Road, County Home Road and Panther Branch;
• An $8,800 increase for the tax assessor’s office to pay for postage that wasn’t budgeted;
• The purchase of election systems software from a sole source provider for $3,113;
• The reappointment of Eddie Endom (Beat 4) and Mitch Stennett (Beat 3) to the Economic Development Authority Board of Directors and the reappointment of Lewis Goins (at-large) to the South Central Regional Medical Center board;
• A $1,000 donation to the EDA to assist with the annual fireworks show at Sawmill Square Mall.
The board’s next meeting is set for 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 1 at the courthouse in Ellisville.
