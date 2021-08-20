Have a submission for the Leader-Call event calendar? Send information to reporter@leader-call.com
Saturday, Aug. 21
Bohemian Trunk Show at Southern Sisters
Southern Sisters of Laurel, 421 Short 7th Ave., will host a free Bohemian Trunk Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show will feature Haus of JuJu and Skip 2 My Lou.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Women in Business Forum
The Jones County Chamber of Commerce will host the Women in Business Forum from 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Gables, 1919 Bush Dairy Road. The event will feature speakers Leisha Pickering, founder and CEO of Musee Bath, as well as a panel discussion from women entrepreneurs. Registration is $15 and can be filled out online at jonescounty.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Trivia Night at 320 Fifth Street
Trivia Night at 320 with host Dr. Christy Liverett from 7-9 p.m. Teams are allowed up to six members. The winning team gets 50 percent off next visit to 320 Fifth Street and a special handmade art by Teresa Mackey.
SCRMC open interviews
South Central Human Resources, 240 S. 13th Ave. in Laurel, is hosting open interviews for applicants from 1-5 p.m. No appointment is required. Positions available in nursing, paramedic, EMT, food service, environmental service, clerical and more.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Southern Civitan meeting at LCC
Southern Civitan will host its monthly meeting at noon at The Laurel Country Club (2011 Highway 84 West). The guest speaker will be Dr. Jerry Alliston from the Institute for Disability Studies at the Southern Miss. Guests are welcome. Meetings are the fourth Thursday of each month, excluding holidays. For more, go to civitan.org or call 601-422-7575.
Friday, Aug. 27
Bingo at the YWCO
The YWCO will host Bingo Night starting at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 per person with extra bingo cards available for $5. Bring in a donation for Laurel Junior Auxiliary’s secret meals and get an extra bingo card for free. Acceptable donations are PopTarts, individually wrapped snack cakes, peanut butter crackers, Kool-Aid pouches and tuna pouches.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Bumpers Drive-In benefit car show
The Show Up and Show Out Car Show takes place annually during the last week of August at Bumper’s Drive-In in Laurel, 1717 W. 10th St. Show Up and Show Out is in memory of Jason Waltman. In addition to cars, there will be live music, burnouts, door-prizes, a raffle and much more. Registration begins at 4 p.m., and the show begins at 6 p.m. The awards presentation will begin at 8 p.m. The cost to register is $20, and the event is free for spectators.
Choices Clinic Annual Celebration
Join Choices Clinic’s celebration of 25 years at its fundraising banquet from 6-8 p.m. at Crosspoint Community Church, 163 Bear Creek Road. Keynote speaker will be JJ Jasper. Food will be provided by JDQ Backyard BBQ. Testimonies of how the Choices ministry has impacted countless lives through the years will also be heard. Register to attend virtual or in person on Choices Clinic’s website at friendsofccl.ms/.
