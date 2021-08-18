A woman who may have taken Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats” lyrics a bit too seriously was arrested after being accused of vandalizing a boyfriend’s car Tuesday evening.
Kenitra Leggins, 42, was arrested and charged for felony malicious mischief after reportedly causing an estimated $4,300 worth of damage to a Chevy Camaro that belonged to her boyfriend.
Officers responded to the report of an apparent domestic situation near the 2100 block of Airport Drive around 8 p.m. Officer Xavier Thigpen responded to the scene between Leggins and her boyfriend. The vehicle had three flat tires, was keyed with a word unsuitable for print and she threw a brick at the vehicle, said police chief Tommy Cox.
“He must have made her mad,” Cox said.
Her initial appearance was Wednesday, and Investigator Mitch Blakeney is assigned the case.
