A suspect who is accused of shooting a man outside of the Cameron Center in Daphne Park on Tuesday is in custody. Michael Pollock Jr., 22, was arrested after being pulled over by the Laurel Police Department Wednesday evening on 16th Avenue.
Pollock is accused of firing multiple rounds near the Cameron Center, shooting a victim in the lower body. The victim was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center and was treated for a non life-threatening injury. Pollock was wanted on one count of aggravated assault.
