CAMP SHELBY – The Mississippi National Guard is hosting a Purple Heart presentation ceremony at the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi Armed Forces Museum on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith will present retired Army Maj. Victor F. Hogan with the Purple Heart medal for wounds he received in action Sept. 11, 2006, in Iraq.

victor hogan

Hogan

Image via LinkedIn

