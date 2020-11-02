The Sandersville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a camper on fire at 536 Claiborne Road, just north of Sandersville, on Saturday night. The large camper was engulfed in flames when the first fire personnel arrived on the scene. Firefighters began a defensive attack and were able to stabilize two propane tanks near the residence without incident. James Dean said he had left just left the camper about a half-hour earlier. Neighbors called 911 after they saw flames and heavy smoke. Those neighbors were able to save a dog and a four-wheeler, but a lawn mower was destroyed in the fire. No injuries were reported. The Sandersville Police Department also responded. — By PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council
