A fourth structure fire in just three days injured two people in Jones County just after midnight Monday. A caller activated 911 for the fire in a camper in the Rustin Community.
Michael and Pamela Maroz were staying in the camper at the end of Mann Broadhead Road, just off Warsaw Camp Loop, temporarily and reported that their camper "blew up" and "blew them out of the camper." They were at a mobile home on Charlie Green Road, about a mile away from the fire, when first-responders arrived. Medics treated them before they were transported by EMServ Ambulance for treatment of what were described as “moderate injuries.”
The first fire units on the scene reported that the large camper was engulfed in flames. Firefighters worked quickly to get control of the blaze in that camper, which contained a couple of small propane tanks that were situated in a way that they were surrounded by flames. Volunteers were able to extinguish the fire around the tanks without incident, but the camper sustained catastrophic damage.
Rustin, Sandersville, Glade, M & M, and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to the scene, along with the Jones County Sheriff's Department and EMServ.
— By PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County
Fire Council
