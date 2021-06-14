Councilman Jason Capers is accepting suggestions for an elderly or disabled person in Ward 1 who is in need of a wheelchair ramp, he announced.
The project will be part of his “Summer of Service” program, in which participants work on community projects then are rewarded with a kayaking or fishing trip.
The first meeting this summer will be at 9 a.m. Friday in front of Laurel Middle School.
All ages can participate and pre-registration is not necessary. Children 12 or younger must have a parent or guardian with them. Capers has permission forms for young people.
Anyone who wants to contribute to help the mentoring program or offer suggestions can contact Capers at jcapers@laurelms.com or at 601-323-2762.
