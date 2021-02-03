By Jack Hammett
Capital murder suspect Luis Sandoval has been captured by Louisiana State Troopers in Tangipahoa Parish, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department announced.
Sandoval is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Efrain Ortiz of Houston, Texas, in a mobile-home park on Bush Dairy Road, just east of Highway 15. The JCSD will work with the Jones County District Attorney’s office to begin extradition proceedings, officials said. They hope to have Sandoval back in Jones County by the weekend for an initial appearance in justice court.
“We have worked tirelessly since the murder of Efrain Ortiz on Monday morning to track suspect Luis Sandoval down and arrest him,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said in a news release. “We cannot say thanks enough to the local, state and federal law enforcement agencies who assisted in tracking and capturing this dangerous fugitive.”
Just before 7:30 Monday morning, the JCSD responded to a shots-fired call at a residence at the mobile home park. Police tape could be seen from the roadway at 8 a.m. The victim, later identified as Ortiz, was rushed by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center for critical injuries. He died shortly after.
Sandoval’s alleged entry of the occupied building was the underlying felony that elevated his charge to capital murder.
The JCSD, Laurel Police Department, EMServ and the Jones County DA’s office responded. The Hattiesburg Police Crime Scene Unit couldn’t respond due to personnel being assigned to another case.
Later Monday, after several disturbance calls, 29-year-old Roberto Mendez of Laurel was arrested at the mobile park on a charge for disturbance of family. Mendez was in no way connected to the shooter, but he spoke with police that morning. His arrest came after some “drama” began in the area of the earlier crime, officials said.
