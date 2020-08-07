A Bay Springs man who is charged in the stabbing death of an elderly Jones County woman was indicted for molesting a child in Jasper County.
Michael Shane Askew, 52, was charged with lustful touching of a child this week after the Jasper County 2nd District grand jury convened.
“My office plans on coordinating with the Jones County District Attorney’s Office on their pending charges against Askew, and together we can seek an appropriate justice that will provide all victims as much closure as possible,” Jasper County District Attorney Matt Sullivan said.
Askew is serving the remainder of his time after being convicted of conspiracy and escape in Jasper County in August 2017. His original sentence called for him to serve five years in prison, but he was released on June 25, 2018 — after serving a little more than 10 months.
It was after his early release that he was accused of having sexual contact with a 7-year-old boy and killing 82-year-old Betty Dickerson in her Shady Grove home.
Askew was transferred back to the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections in June after the Jasper County Circuit Court found that Askew violated his parole. He is tentatively scheduled for release on Oct. 17, according to MDOC records. Jones County has a hold on him so he will be returned to custody in the Jones County Adult Detention Center to await charges here. He is being housed in the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, MDOC officials said.
Dickerson was found dead of a knife wound to her neck in her Shady Grove home in February. Family members and friends have expressed their outrage about the fact that Askew should have been in prison at the time of both incidents.
“I don’t even know what to tell victims’ families any more,” Sullivan said in a recent interview. “We present the facts and the evidence and get a conviction … When the judge sentences someone, they need to serve that time.”
Sullivan said it’s difficult to follow MDOC’s changing rules on sentencing guidelines and percentages of time required to be served — changes that are usually the result of budgetary concerns, he said.
Askew could face the death penalty in Jones County. The underlying felony in the murder he is accused of is robbery, Jones County District Attorney Tony Buckley said.
Askew reportedly spent time in prison for aggravated assault of a corrections officer in Texas. He was convicted of conspiracy/possession of a controlled substance in Jasper County in August 2016 for the sale of hydrocodone/acetaminophen, along with Cheryl O’Neal. He served 147 days in the Jasper County Jail before climbing and jumping off the fence of the facility, breaking his leg in the process.
In August 2017, Askew was ordered to serve five years for escape, but he was released the next June. He was supposed to appear in Jasper County Circuit Court on Feb. 6 for failure to pay court costs of $903, but he was a no-show, said Circuit Clerk Billy Rayner.
Askew was denied bond in the Jones and Jasper cases, so there shouldn’t be a chance of him being released before his next trial dates.
Dickerson was found dead in her home on Feb. 17. Askew was developed as a suspect and was arrested later that week by U.S. Marshals in Nashville, with the assistance of investigators from the JCSD and DA’s office.
It is believed that a woman Askew was once in a relationship with was a sitter for a neighbor of Dickerson’s, which is how he was acquainted with her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.