UPDATE: Because of a problem with the indictment of Justin Glenn for capital murder, a jury was not seated in Jones County Circuit Court on Wednesday, which is when the trial was scheduled to begin. The case will be re-presented to the grand jury in October.
———
A Jones County jury will get to hear two confessions made by an accused killer during his capital murder trial, which started Wednesday and is expected to continue through Friday.
Justin Glenn, 24, of Laurel is shown on police body-cam video at the time of his arrest and later in an interview room with Investigator Abraham McKenzie of the Laurel Police Department admitting to shooting and killing 25-year-old Carl Fair.
“I just killed someone over a girl … I threw my life away over a girl … Go ahead and shoot me,” Glenn is heard saying to Laurel police officers as he’s placed in handcuffs outside of his ex-girlfriend’s residence at Westhill Apartments in the early hours of Sept. 3, 2017.
Later that morning, Glenn is shown in the LPD interview room — his left arm bandaged and in a sling — describing to McKenzie how he broke through a window at the apartment, then confronted the man with Nakeeba Gallaspy and shot him three times with a 9mm handgun.
Judge Dal Williamson ruled Monday that both videos would be admissible into evidence. Glenn’s attorney Vanessa Jones filed a motion to suppress the videos, claiming that her client wasn’t read his Miranda rights before McKenzie began questioning him and that her client was on pain medication at the time of the interview. Glenn cut his arm and received three stitches in his head for injuries he suffered while going in the broken window. Jones also claimed that her client asked for an attorney before the confession.
Assistant District Attorney Dennis Bisnette argued that McKenzie only took the defendant’s name, address, Social Security number and information like that before reading him his rights. He also argued that the defendant only asked how long it would take an attorney to get there. When McKenzie answered, “It depends on who you call,” Glenn agreed to go through with the interview and signed a document saying he understood and agreed.
The judge agreed with Bisnette after seeing the video.
“None of the questions could have been considered incriminating,” Williamson said, adding that Glenn didn’t appear to have any indications of being under the influence of the medication. “The interview was done professionally.”
Jones’ questioning of McKenzie during the motion hearing was contentious at times. She questioned him about why he left the Jones County Sheriff’s Department for the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department then came to the LPD for a lower salary. She then asked about his training as an investigator, and after he referred to three separate three-day classes, she prefaced every question with, “In your nine days of training, did you learn …?”
Bisnette asked him how many interviews of suspects he’d conducted in his career, and McKenzie responded, “A lot.”
Patrolman Bryan Hancock of the LPD also took the stand after footage from his body cam was shown in court during the hearing. He and other officers responded to a call of a “prowler” at the same residence at Westhill Apartments about 30 minutes before the shooting, he testified.
Video showed him talking to Glenn outside the apartment after his car was pulled over around 4:10 a.m.
“He was very calm, didn’t seem aggravated,” Hancock testified.
Glenn even told the officers that he had a 9mm under his seat. Hancock is seen getting the gun, unloading it and checking through dispatch if it was stolen. It came back “clean” and it was returned to its place under the seat.
Glenn was heard telling officers that he was trying to get in and see his girlfriend. He told them they’d been together for six years and he had given her money to get the new apartment, but he believed there was another man inside. They made a couple of light-hearted comments about that and told him not to come back. Hancock also noted that Glenn’s tag was expired and told him to take care of that before sending him on his way.
Officers were back just after 4:30 and video shows them arriving at the apartment, hearing screaming in the apartment and seeing a broken window. Then-officer Michael Washington kicks in the door and Glenn is seen sitting on the couch, sobbing, covered in blood while Gallaspy is crying, too. Fair’s body is seen in a hallway. Glenn’s pants were at the victim’s feet. He later told police that he “kicked them off” after climbing through the window, and that’s where they landed.
Glenn is taken outside of the residence where he begins shouting that he “just killed someone over a girl” and that he “threw his life away.” He also cries, “Go ahead, kill me now” to police.
Jones called both videos “highly prejudicial,” but Bisnette noted that “all statements were voluntary.” He also argued that at the time of the first video, there had been no crime, so officers “weren’t trying to gain evidence at that time.”
Williamson agreed and ruled that both videos were admissible.
Bisnette objected to Jones’ inclusion of Dr. Beverly Smallwood, a psychologist, to a witness list that he didn’t receive until just before the hearing.
“This is clearly an ambush, two days before the trial,” Williamson said.
Jones said that Smallwood had not interviewed her client but she only planned to testify as to his “state of mind” after listening to testimony.
“I’m entitled to get some basis of what her testimony is going to be,” Bisnette said.
Bisnette also argued that he hadn’t had time to prepare for her other witnesses — Gallaspy and her mother — because their names and contact information had not been provided by Jones.
Burglary is the second felony Glenn is charged with that makes it a capital murder case. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to the death penalty. Jury selection was expected to take much of Wednesday and testimony could have started as early as Wednesday afternoon. The trial was expected to conclude on Friday.
