The Laurel Police Department, in conjunction with Laurel Ford and the Mississippi State Department of Health, will host a car seat distribution, installation and education event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Laurel Ford on Highway 15 North.
Car seats are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition, inspections of already installed car seats will be available, as well as education on car and booster seats.
Family Health Center of Laurel will have its mobile unit on-site offering free Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations.
The event is part of Child Passenger Safety Week, which begins on Sunday.
