The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a suspected car thief Monday on Interstate 59, with assistance from the Laurel Police Department.
Details of the case were sparse Wednesday as Justin Hughes, 29, of Laurel was scheduled to appear in court just after press time. A JCSD deputy ran the tag of Hughes’ vehicle on I-59 and found that the car was stolen. During the ensuing traffic stop, Hughes reportedly jumped out of the car and fled into the woods — which led him right to West Drive adjacent to Laurel Middle School.
During his flight, Hughes reportedly threw a gun on the ground, which led to a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. He could be seen roadside at about 3 p.m. emerging from the woods in handcuffs.
Hughes was expected to appear in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday. Visit www.leader-call.com for updated information.
