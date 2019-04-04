A fight that started while two car-wash patrons were vacuuming their cars led to a shootout and a chase that spanned three counties, involved a half-dozen law enforcement agencies and ended in a crash and the arrest of three people on felony charges.
Nijeal Nixon, 19, of Laurel was charged with drive-by shooting after turning himself in at the Laurel Police Department shortly after firing shots at someone he got in an argument with at the Rainforest Car Wash on 16th Avenue.
Thomas McLaurin Jr., 21, of Bay Springs was arrested in Clarke County after fleeing the scene and later leading deputies from Jasper and Clarke counties and the Mississippi Highway Patrol on a chase that reached speeds of 120 mph, according to reports. He will be charged with drive-by shooting in Laurel, and he is facing multiple charges in other counties.
“It was just before lunchtime at one of the busiest places in town … thank God no one was hurt,” Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said. “We could have had multiple people hurt.”
There were other patrons at the car wash when the two got into a confrontation, and when they got near the exit to Highway 15, they began to exchange gunfire, witnesses told police. It appeared that bullets went into two adjacent buildings — Advance Auto Parts and McNeil Tractor — but no injuries were reported. A handgun and an assault-style rifle were reportedly used.
“A split-second decision could have affected the rest of their lives or someone else’s life,” Cox said. We’re going to take this seriously. They’re going to be charged appropriately.”
Both suspects were gone from the scene when Laurel police arrived. Nixon later turned himself in and is in the Jones County Adult Detention Center. Kashalen Graham, 20, of Laurel was charged with drive-by shooting accessory. She has since been released from the jail. Her role was not known.
McLaurin, who was in a maroon Kia Optima, was later spotted in Jasper County and when a deputy tried to stop him, he fled. Troopers reportedly joined the chase on Highway 513 near Rose Hill, headed toward Enterprise, then the vehicle hit Interstate 59 and headed south before exiting on Highway 18 in Pachuta, according to the Clarke County Hot Topics Facebook page. Speeds of 120 mph were reached during the pursuit, according to the report.
After losing sight of the suspect for a short time, he was seen again near Highway 45, heading south toward Shubuta. Law enforcement officials were warned that the suspect was armed with an AK-47 and was considered dangerous, according to the report. The chase went through the town of Shubuta then ended when the suspect crashed nearby after crossing Highway 45.
McLaurin was then taken into custody without incident and transported to the Clarke County Jail, Chief Deputy Barry White of the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department told the Clarke County Hot Topics. He was expected to face multiple charges in Clarke County and with MHP, which is investigating the accident. Wayne County deputies were also on standby and a Clarke County constable assisted in the chase.
“The LPD would like to thank the numerous agencies who assisted in the incident and in the capture of the suspects,” Cox said.
Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.