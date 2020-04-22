A career criminal was asleep at the wheel when Jones County Sheriff’s Department personnel took him into custody in the pickup he was accused of stealing, according to a press release from the JCSD.
Justin Adams, 24, was charged with grand larceny and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Monday morning. He was sleeping in a Chevrolet pickup that had been reported stolen from Blackwell Furniture in the Calhoun Community on Saturday morning. Deputies and investigators found the truck, with Adams inside, on Paulding Road, according to the press release.
Sheriff Joe Berlin offered some simple advice for people who are thinking about committing a crime: “If it's not yours (whatever that might be), don't take it without permission from the owner!”
Adams has been in and out of jail on drug-related charges for much of his adult life. He was booked into the Jones County jail four times in February and March, twice for possession of methamphetamine.
