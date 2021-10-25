A woman who was supposed to be helping an elderly man was also helping herself to his credit card, according to an investigation by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Kelsey Bradshaw, 41, was charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult after she was accused of making more than $6,000 of unauthorized charges since June on the Discover card of the 89-year-old Parkinson’s disease patient she was entrusted to care for, Sgt. J.D. Carter of the JCSD said.
The purchases were discovered by a family member who saw a financial statement with the suspicious transactions, Carter said. After collecting the evidence, a warrant was issued for Bradshaw’s arrest and she was picked up on Friday by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, Carter said.
Bradshaw made her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court that afternoon and was released on $5,000 bond, which was set by Judge Sonny Saul.
The suspect took to Facebook to defend herself soon after being released, writing in part, “Did u know that all u gotta do to ruin someone’s name, reputation, & livelihood is make an accusation with lil to no evidence ... It’s crazy how easy it is to destroy someone with nothing more than words.”
Bradshaw was arrested by Laurel police earlier this month and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of Oxycontin, shoplifting, possession of paraphernalia and contempt of court, Recent records also show that she was arrested on a warrant from Jones County Justice Court in September 2019.
