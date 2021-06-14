In the Citizens’ Forum, it was a councilman who made the loudest statement in the most recent meeting at Laurel City Hall.
Longtime City Council member George Carmichael slammed social media and offered praise for his longtime colleague Tony Wheat — while the man who was elected to replace him, Kevin Kelly, sat a few feet away in the audience.
“We lost a good councilman,” Carmichael said of Wheat, whose final term will be finished at the end of the month. “He’s been a good steward of the taxpayers’ money. He didn’t deserve what happened to him. The mayor didn’t deserve what happened to him. I didn’t deserve what happened to me when a state representative went against me.”
All of the opposition was driven by social media, Carmichael said.
“We’ve got a lot of social-media stars around here,” Carmichael said, drawing chuckles from around the room. “They start as comedians and try to become politicians.”
All they do is criticize instead of pointing to all of the positive things that are going on in the city under this administration and council, he said.
“Social media likes negative news,” he said. “If you tell something positive, you get no ‘likes,’ but if you put something negative, it spreads like wildfire.”
He referred to a recent incident between a teenager and Laurel police that got strong reactions from hundreds of people before body-cam footage and a message from the teen’s mother reported that the police didn’t beat him.
“Our police officers leave their families and home every day and put their
lives on the line to protect us, and they do a great job,” Carmichael said. “Mayor (Johnny) Magee does a great job.”
The meeting was on Wednesday, the day after the election that sent Magee back into office for a third term. Department heads and many others at the meeting applauded when he walked in for the meeting.
“Last night was the first night I got a good night’s rest since December,” said Carmichael, who has been
vocal with his support of the mayor and withstood a Democratic primary challenge from Rep. Omeria Scott in April.
Wheat, however, lost in the Ward 2 Republican primary to Kelly after a large number of voters opted to vote in the Democratic primary so they could cast a ballot in the mayoral race, where Magee was challenged by Councilman Stacy Comegys. Magee then faced Independent Miranda Beard in the general election this month.
“Social media can be a good thing, but it can be a bad thing, too,” Carmichael said, adding that there’s been a steady flow of misinformation on Facebook throughout the campaigns. “Too many people use it to mistreat people, and it’s wrong. I just hope we can all come together and serve as one now.”
After the meeting, Kelly and Carmichael had what appeared to be an animated conversation that lasted several minutes.
Council President Tony Thaxton congratulated Ma- gee on the win, and noted that Magee was at the office at 7 a.m. to start his day, just like any other day. Comegys was not present at the meeting.
