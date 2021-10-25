Law enforcement shows support for Special Olympics
For the 2021 Special Olympics, the Laurel Police Department and Jones County Sheriff’s Department along with the Jones County Adult Detention Center staff, participated in the Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run.
The 2021 Special Olympics took place Saturday at Camp Shelby. Participants ran one mile with the torch from the Laurel Police Department, through downtown on Magnolia Street and back. The goal of the run is to bring awareness to the event, said Chris Deback, assistant police chief in Biloxi.
“Law enforcement is the guardian of the flame,” Deback said. “We are the guardians of the flame of hope, and we are the only ones around the world who run the flame of hope. It’s all about raising awareness for the Special Olympics and raising funds for the athletes in their programs.”
Law enforcement helps raise funds by participating in the torch run, selling T-shirts and participating in polar plunges to raise awareness and money for the program. The Special Olympics Mississippi was founded in 1968 and gives more than 14,723 athletes the opportunity to compete in 76 events annually. The Law Enforcement Torch run began in 1981 in Wichita, Kan., and has raised more than $600 million for the Special Olympics. While law enforcement supports the athletes at the Special Olympics, the inspiration they receive in retu rn cannot be beaten, Deback said.
“In Mississippi, we have about 50 different communities that comprise 80 agencies for each run,” Deback said. “It’s a week-long event, and we work our way down the state until Friday for opening ceremonies.”
Police Chief Tommy Cox said the LPD was glad to be invited to participate in the
torch run.
“Lance Chancellor did a great job facilitating the event, and we were glad to have the police department as the starting point for the run,” Cox said.
Sheriff Joe Berlin said the sheriff’s department was excited for the Special Olympics Mississippi Athletes who competed Saturday.
“From all of us at JCSD to all of the Special Olympics athletes — you are already a winner in our books, and we are so proud of you,” Berlin said.
