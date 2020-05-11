La. man served with indictment 11 years after arrest
•
A Louisiana man whose indictment was served more than a decade after his drug arrest had his case dismissed from Jones County Circuit Court last week.
Damon D. Clark was arrested for possession of .4 grams of cocaine in February 2008 — a month after then-Sheriff Alex Hodge took office — and was indicted by a Jones County grand jury in July 2008. But court records show that he didn’t get served with that indictment until February 2020, attorney John Piazza told Judge Dal Williamson.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, which is in charge of serving indictments for circuit court, had opportunities to serve Clark at least three times when he had encounters with law enforcement, Piazza said. Clark was in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections at the time of his indictment, and he was arrested at least two more times after that, Piazza said.
“He was discharged by MDOC in November 2009, so he was still in the custody of the state at the time he was indicted, and he had DUIs in 2012 and 2015,” Piazza said during the motion to dismiss the case. “Since then, he’s changed his life. He’s now a productive citizen with a high-paying job as a crane operator.”
Case law from the Supreme Court shows that a delay of more than 8-1/2 months is a violation of an accused criminal’s Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial. Besides the delay, video of Clark’s interview with law enforcement is also not available, Piazza said.
Prosecutor Kristen Martin, who wasn’t with the District Attorney’s Office at the time of the indictment, said she had “nothing to dispute” Piazza’s claims. Nothing on file showed any attempt to serve Clark with the indictment until last year, she said. Martin also noted that some paperwork showed Clark being arrested and indicted in 2007 instead of 2008, so that would be a problem in trying to prosecute the case, too.
“That’s an egregiously protracted delay,” Williamson said, pointing out that the first attempt to serve Clark — according to the file — was in September 2019. “That’s more than 11 years after the indictment, and without evidence to review, there’s no way that doesn’t add to the prejudice. Case dismissed.”
It was the second speedy trial motion hearing that Williamson heard in recent days. Attorney Michael Mitchell argued that client Nathaniel Gates’ Sixth Amendment rights were violated after he was arrested for felony DUI. The judge is still considering that case.
More than two dozen felony cases had to be dismissed in 2019 because the JCSD failed to serve court papers to the accused in a timely manner, Williamson ruled.
