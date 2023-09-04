cases closed

Wrongful death suit settled, ending Burroughs-Sinclair saga
The final chapter in Greg Burroughs’ legal saga has been written — in the form of a settlement check to the family of his dead girlfriend.
The order of dismissal for the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of Katherine Sinclair five years ago was signed by Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson late last week. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. “ ... (A)n amicable resolution of the controversy has been achieved by and between the parties ... and should therefore be granted,” the short order read, in part. The case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it’s final and can’t be retried.
Scott Sinclair and Madeline Dianne Herrington filed the suit in 2018 on behalf of their 23-year-old daughter Katherine Sinclair, who suffered a fatal gunshot to the head in the garage of Burroughs’ house in the gated community Windermere in June 2017. The parents were represented by attorney Seth Thompson. Reeve Jacobus Jr. represented Burroughs on behalf of his homeowners’ insurance policy with State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. Both attorneys are Jones County natives who now practice law in the Jackson area.
The amount of the settlement was not disclosed, but two independent sources with knowledge of the case — speaking on the condition of anonymity — said it was believed to be in the lower six-figure range.
“I can say that, based upon my personal observation, all parties and their respective counsel seem to be happy to have this matter behind them,” Jacobus said.
Thompson agreed with that.
“We’re all happy to have it over and behind us,” he said.
Burroughs, 38 at the time, was found not guilty of manslaughter by a Franklin County jury in 2018 after the criminal trial was moved there because of pretrial publicity. Burroughs then filed a civil suit in federal court, seeking unspecified damages, claiming that his Constitutional rights were violated and his reputation in the community ruined during the Laurel Police Department’s investigation. A confidential settlement was reached in that case, too.
All that remained was the wrongful death suit that was filed in Jones County Circuit Court and was supposed to go to trial in Neshoba County this summer after Williamson granted a change of venue for Burroughs in the civil case, too. Sources with knowledge of the case said that the attorneys were working on reaching a settlement instead of going to trial.
The file had dozens of entries over the last four-plus years, but in their last court appearance regarding the case, the judge denied Jacobus’ motion for summary judgment. Jacobus claimed that there was “no direct proof or evidence” that Burroughs fired the fatal shot, only “possibilities, not probabilities.”
Thompson presented a list of almost two dozen facts that cast suspicion on Burroughs, including text messages he sent threatening to kill Sinclair less than a week before she was shot and pointing out that she was left-handed but the fatal shot was fired behind her right ear from an odd angle, among other things.
Williamson ruled that there was enough evidence in the case for it to go to trial, so he denied the motion for summary judgment.
Since then, negotiations have been ongoing between both sides after years of motions, depositions and other filings that were filling the folder.
The complaint attorney Daniel Waide filed in U.S. District Court, Southern District, in April 2019 included dozens of claims against more than a half-dozen defendants, including the City of Laurel and individual officers with the Laurel Police Department and “John Does 1-5.”
But one by one, the claims were dismissed and motions to have certain information excluded from trial were denied by U.S. District Court Judge Taylor McNeel until it was determined that only one complaint had merit — that the LPD detained Burroughs for too long during the initial investigation.
That claim was against LPD Investigator Michael Reaves, not the city or department. The amount of the settlement was likely paid by the bond that city and county employees often carry. It was settled in May 2022.
Burroughs was held at the LPD headquarters and the Jones County Adult Detention Center for 86 hours without being charged after the shooting. The state “has the burden of proving reasonableness by showing that an emergency or extraordinary circumstance existed to justify detaining him without providing access to a neutral judge,” McNeel wrote. He noted that the benchmark for “unreasonable delay” is 48 hours.
The amount of the settlement was not known, but sources with knowledge of the case indicated that it was small. Mississippi law allows a maximum of $50,000 for each year of wrongful imprisonment, which would calculate to almost $137 per day. Burroughs was detained for two days too long, according to the judge’s ruling, which would amount to a total of $274.
Parties to a settlement often make the terms confidential for a variety of reasons, said Attorney John Steed of the Jackson law firm Wise-Carter, who successfully defended the Leader-Call when Waide tried to compel a reporter to reveal confidential sources who provided information about the Burroughs case.
Sneed does not know the terms of the Burroughs v Reaves agreement, but he provided some information about confidential settlements in general.
“What parties are typically — but not always — trying to keep confidential is the amount of money paid to resolve the case,” Sneed said. “That could be because the payor would be ‘embarrassed’ for the public to know how much is being paid, or the recipient could be ‘embarrassed’ for the public to know how little he or she received.”
Most settlement agreements are reached for financial reasons, to save the expense of defending or trying a case, and they do not usually include an admission of liability or an apology, he said.
