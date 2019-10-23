Election Day Food Fest set for Nov. 5 at FUMC
•
It’s time for the annual Election Day Food Fest.
United Methodist Women at Laurel’s First United Methodist Church will host its popular Election Day Food Fest on Tuesday, Nov. 5 in the church’s fellowship hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A lunch of homemade vegetable beef soup, cornbread, dessert and tea will be offered for $10 during the sale.
The women of the church have been cooking and have filled several freezers with popular dishes in several sizes. There are all sizes of chicken spectacular, chicken rotel, poppy-seed chicken, chicken spaghetti, chicken/sausage gumbo, lasagna, vegetable-beef soup, cornbread dressing, spinach casserole, broccoli casserole, sweet potato casserole and corn pudding.
Most dishes are offered in small, medium and large sizes and range from $8 to $22.
There will also be a baked-goods section with an assortment of home-made cakes, pies, cookies and other surprises. Prices vary.
Organizers encourage patrons to come early and fill their freezers with plenty of food for Thanksgiving and Christmas guests and to stay for lunch.
Cecelia Luter is chairwoman of this year’s event.
Food Fest is a missions and ministries fundraiser for the UMW at Laurel’s First UMC. All proceeds from the event will benefit local and global missions of UMW.
For more information, call the church at 601-425-1474.
