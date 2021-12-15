Mississippi’s local and state public first-responders — firefighters, law enforcement and EMTs — announced a coalition of state senators and representatives working along- side members of their groups.
The new caucus will have an organizational meeting the first week of the 2022 session. The purpose of the Mississippi Legislative First Responders Caucus is to foster “open, transparent, reciprocal dialogue” between the first-responders and legislators. Sen. Juan Barnett (D-Heidelberg) and Rep. Donnie Scoggin (R-Ellisville) are among the founding members of the new caucus.
“These first-responders decided that, together, they could be a resource for the legislature,” said Donna Echols, who represents the three founding first-responders groups (Mississippi Chiefs of Police Association, Mississippi State Troopers Association and Mississippi Professional Firefighters Association). “At the same time, they believe it will be a productive way to communicate with legislators to find a path forward for their most pressing issues. All other first-responder groups are invited to participate.”
The group will host a series of events, lunches, coffees and meetings to foster the intended open communication and to keep the group’s issues top of mind. The hope is that legislators will learn and be in a position to gain more knowledge by attending additional first-responder events along with memorials for those lost in the line of duty.
