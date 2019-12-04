Fourth teen jailed for brutal Jasper beating
A fourth teenager who was facing charges for a brutal beating in Jasper County at the beginning of the year has been captured in California.
Elijah Tyon Thomas, 19, was picked up by U.S. Marshals in San Diego last week and is in the Jasper County Jail, charged with aggravated assault, two counts of armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping.
Thomas was placed on the National Crime Information Center database as a wanted person. The U.S. Marshal Service found him just before Thanksgiving and transported him back to Jasper County, Sheriff Randy Johnson said. Thomas is the fourth and final suspect in the case, he said.
The men are accused of bounding and beating a man and stealing from his home near Heidelberg, Johnson said.
The call for help came just before 11 p.m. on Jan. 2, when it was reported that at least two people had been robbed at a residence off Highway 11.
The suspects “went in and held the people at gunpoint, duct-taped them, stole money and a pair of shoes,” Johnson said at the time. The man and woman were duct-taped and the man was beaten.
“They kicked him in the face with steel-toed boots,” Johnson said. “He was beaten pretty bad.”
The assailants reportedly made off with less than $200 and the shoes.
Two suspects were arrested shortly after the crime — Kavavion Shaquan Graham, 19 and Chrishoun Daiquin Hayes, 19 — and Bobby Stevens, 20, was arrested about two weeks later.
The first two were being held in jail on $50,000 bond.
