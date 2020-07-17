Burglary post leads to drug bust; ‘meth truck’ man busted
•
A man who was made famous on Facebook on Tuesday night is getting more fame now with his face on the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s Inmate Roster.
Johnny McInnis, 49, of Laurel was arrested the day after Mark Dennis of Soso posted security surveillance images of a man walking under his porch and taking a weed-trimmer, a cordless drill and other items, then loading them into a white Suburban and driving away.
The next day, Sheriff Joe Berlin, Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall and Sgt. Jake Driskell of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department happened to see the suspect’s vehicle at a trailer park on Palmer Avenue in the Pendorff Community.
When they approached him, McInnis started trying to get rid of illegal drugs that were in his possession, Driskell said.
“He had a vial of crack rocks and he started trying to chew and swallow them,” Driskell said. “We were able to get five rocks out of his mouth.”
McInnis was charged with tampering with physical evidence, which is a felony that can carry up to five years in prison, Driskell said. McInnis has at least two felony convictions, so he will likely be charged as a habitual offender.
“Thank you to the Jones County Sheriff’s Dept … he’s locked up at this time!!” Dennis posted for all of the people who saw the images he posted and had been on the lookout for the suspect.
Dennis is signing misdemeanor charges on McInnis.
In a separate case, an Ellisville man who had been accused of selling methamphetamine out of a company truck was put out of business this week.
Michael “Blake” Mosley, 21, was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of paraphernalia and no tag.
Narcotics officer Joel Brogan made a traffic stop on Monday that resulted in Mosley’s arrest. The suspect had approximately 4 grams of meth and a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle with him and was charged. He posted bond on Wednesday afternoon and was released.
Agents had received reports about Mosley selling drugs while he was working for a small independent business. The owner, whose identity was not disclosed, was cooperative and was not aware of the drug activity, Driskell said. Mosely is now an ex-employee, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.