May is Aviation Month in Mississippi, the 13th year for the official recognition of the impact of our state’s airports and aviation industry.
“Several billions of dollars are generated by Mississippi’s airports every year in direct and indirect economic benefits,” said Tom Heanue, executive director of the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport and president of the Mississippi Airports Association. “Our airports are vital contributors when it comes to recruiting industry, creating jobs and enhancing the state’s position in the global marketplace.”
Mississippi is home to 80 airports – 74 public, six private — seven of which offer commercial service. An economic impact of more than $2.5 billion was revealed in a study by the Mississippi Department of Transportation, with 20,025 jobs were traced to the state’s aviation sector.
In addition to channeling business travel, tourism and commercial cargo, airports also benefit major state industrial sectors, such as agriculture, aerospace manufacturing and oil and gas. They also enhance quality of life through support of emergency services like law enforcement and air ambulance and by supporting military operations and aviation-related education.
In 2011, the State Legislature established May as Mississippi’s annual Aviation Month through passage of HC 124. The designation highlights airports’ value to the state’s intermodal transportation system and its economy.
