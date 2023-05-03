May is Aviation Month in Mississippi, the 13th year for the official recognition of the impact of our state’s airports and aviation industry. 

“Several billions of dollars are generated by Mississippi’s airports every year in direct and indirect economic benefits,” said Tom Heanue, executive director of the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport and president of the Mississippi Airports Association. “Our airports are vital contributors when it comes to recruiting industry, creating jobs and enhancing the state’s position in the global marketplace.” 

