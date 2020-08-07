Mississippi had a 61.3 percent self-response rate in the 2010 census. The door-to-door census operation helped that number rise to 91.1 percent enumeration, but it was still one of the lowest in the nation. Ten years later in 2020, Mississippi had a chance to exceed the 2010 number and bring billions of dollars more to the state in spite of the pandemic.
Now, 31 critical days have been removed from the timeline needed to improve self-response and conduct non-response follow up (NRFU). This week on Monday, August 3, the United States Census Bureau made a surprise announcement that they will shorten the census deadline by one month, from Oct. 31 to Sept. 30.
The Census Bureau has said that this decision was made in order to expedite the process of data collection to meet an end-of-year deadline, but that one month could mean billions of dollars to Mississippi.
“This is a decision that hurts states like Mississippi more than others,” said Dr. John Green, Senior Research Associate with the Center for Population Studies at the University of Mississippi and Vice-Chair of the Mississippi Complete Count Committee. “We feel this action needs to be re-considered. It will only lead to a grossly miscalculated undercount for our state’s population, leading to long-term problems over the next 10 years, such as underfunding, how many representatives our state will receive for Congress, and more.”
According to Green, states like Mississippi that have a higher percentage of hard-to-count areas and populations, both of which benefit from in-person follow-up. The Census Bureau had planned to have bureau employees knock on doors to follow-up with people who have not responded to the census beginning Aug. 11 through Oct. 31.
He added that in-person census counts through field operations are of particular importance to the state of Mississippi.
“While the 2020 census marked the first time a questionnaire could be completed online, our low level of broadband internet subscriptions has negatively impacted us, with the 2018 five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey revealing that Mississippi had the lowest internet rates in the country,” said Green. “Even though major efforts have been made recently to improve our internet infrastructure, an undercount in the decennial census will put us at a relative disadvantage for years to come, setting us even further behind.”
Former State Senator Giles Ward, chairman of the Mississippi Complete Count Committee, has been traveling the state both in person and via Zoom to speak to as many people as possible about the census.
Visit mscensus2020.org to see current response rates and to learn more about the Mississippi census.
