City could provide relief for businesses affected by construction
Breakdowns in conduits and communication continue to cause consternation over construction on Central Avenue among business owners.
The project that was expected to help commerce has instead hindered it, they say. The latest casualty was Pasta Bella, which was forced to modify its operation to a special events and catering service for the time-being. Last week, Central Avenue was shut down for a short time with little notification to those who make their living there.
“We could have communicated better,” Mayor Johnny Magee said.
Some merchants were planning to communicate their concerns at the Laurel City Council meeting this morning (Tuesday). Bella Bella owner Emily Green is on the agenda to speak during the Citizens’ Hearing, and others have indicated that they will be there, too.
There is bad news — and possibly some good news — for them. The project that was originally set for completion in November is now expected to be finished in early spring. But there could be some relief in sight for merchants whose businesses have been impeded by the torn-up street, piles of mud and orange barrels. They could qualify for American Rescue Plan Act money. Magee didn’t dismiss that suggestion during an interview on Friday.
“That’s a possible avenue ... but there are a lot of legalities to discuss first,” he said.
Fresh off the Mississippi Municipal League’s mid-winter meeting in Jackson, Magee noted that there was plenty of discussion among city officials from around the state about what could legally be done with ARPA funds. Laurel is getting $4.3 million, half of which has been received already.
The Supreme Court ruled that cities receiving less than $10 million “can use the money any way they see fit,” Magee said.
The bottom line that goes down the middle of Central Avenue is the reason the project was delayed for so long, affecting the bottom lines of business owners along the way. That was reported in the Leader-Call in July, when it was learned that a 6-inch main line needed to be replaced and a major sewer repair was
needed near Pasta Bella, right after it opened.
City water service contractor Suez then had to step in to repair all of that and add new service lines to all of the businesses before Chris Albritton Construction could continue with the original project.
“Suez was working in spots Albritton needed to be,” Magee said. “They couldn’t work in the same spot at the same time.”
Suez was not working under a time-sensitive contract, as is the construction contractor, plus it was having to balance its regular duties and other emergency repairs throughout the city at the same time, Magee said of the length of time the work took.
“Just like with all of the other streets we’ve paved, we wanted to fix what was underneath first,” he said. “We don’t want (Central Avenue) to collapse after we’ve done all of this work to make it beautiful.”
Magee took responsibility for the decision to delay the beautification project in order to replace the infrastructure. It’s the right way to do things in the long run, he said, but he understands the hardship it’s causing.
“There’s never a good time to tear up a street,” he said, “and you always run into something you didn’t know was there. I know the people are frustrated ... the city is frustrated. We want it finished yesterday, too. I wish all of this had been fixed years ago.”
Everyone has a stake in getting the work finished, including the contractor and the city, Magee noted. The city collects a portion of sales taxes every month and the contractor is waiting to collect almost $1 million, he said.
“That’s a good incentive,” he said.
Chris Albritton Construction has been paid $274,916 of the $1,265,830 project fee so far. A grant from the Mississippi Department of Transportation is covering $868,740 of the cost. Since it is an MDOT project, it is governed by MDOT contract guidelines, which define “working days” based on soil and weather conditions, among other things, Magee said.
An MDOT table of “anticipated working days” shows that Suez’s work was done during the prime months of July, August and September, which typically have 20 or 21 working days. The remainder of Albritton’s work has been being done in the worst months — December, January and February, with five, six and seven working days, respectively. Monday through Friday, except for legal holidays, are counted as working days by MDOT.
Albritton has until April 1 to complete the work, according to the amended contract. If it takes longer, the company could be fined $600 per day that it’s late. City Engineer Neel-Shaffer is overseeing the project and making determinations about working days and like matters on behalf of the city.
“We work with Neel-Shaffer and Laurel Main Street to communicate with the business owners, but sometimes they get information from workers that may be different,” Magee said. “We need to do better about communicating.”
There are monthly progress meetings, he said. In addition to the unforeseen construction issues, COVID and worker shortages have also been obstacles. A main supervisor was out because of the virus a while back, and the contractor has battled employee shortages, Magee said.
“It seems like there’s always another monkey wrench causing a delay,” he said. “It’s not what we want because we wind up with egg on our face. The contractor doesn’t want it either because he knows his reputation is out there, too.”
Pasta Bella’s dining room closed after this weekend and will open for private parties, catering and “freezer meals” for pickup for the time-being. The construction was only part of the reason for that, though, the owners posted on Facebook, citing staffing shortages and rising food costs, too.
On a positive note, The Loft — which also has a rear entrance — “still has 45-minute waits” for diners who are lining up to eat there, Magee said.
All of the unexpected delays will be worth it when the job is complete, Magee said. The roundabout is being realigned and landscape planters, pedestrian crosswalks and lighting are being added along the main downtown thoroughfare that will connect to the Leontyne Price Boulevard “gateway” from Interstate 59 that is also under construction.
“I know they get tired of hearing it ... but continue to be patient and it will be worth it,” was Magee’s message to business owners. “I wish all of this had been fixed years ago. We have two choices: fix it now or let it stay the way it was and fix it when it breaks. We chose to fix it.”
