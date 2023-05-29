Michael W. Chancellor has been added to the board of directors of First State Bank and First State Corporation Jeffrey B. Lacey, chairman, CEO and president of First State Bank in Waynesboro announced.
“We are delighted to have Mike serve on our board,” Lacey said. “He brings years of business experience to the table. His opinions and advice will prove invaluable to the bank and to our customers.”
Chancellor is CEO and president of Chancellor, Inc. and a member of its board of directors. Chancellor, Inc., headquartered in Laurel, has wholesale distributors across the South. He owns Chancellor Construction, CR Texas and Chancellor Properties. He also has ownership interest in Summit Financial, which has 35 locations statewide, and Cask and Barrel in Laurel.
He currently serves on the board of the Laurel Airport Authority. He was a founding member of The First Bancshares and served on the board of directors from 2000-14. Chancellor is a past president of the board of directors for the Laurel Country Club, the Bacon Trust board for First-Trinity Presbyterian Church and the University of Southern Mississippi Alumni Association’s board.
Chancellor is a graduate of R. H. Watkins High School and the University of Southern Mississippi. He is a lifelong resident of Laurel. He and his wife Lisa have five children. They are members of Saint John’s Episcopal Church.
Since 1934, First State Bank has been committed to meeting the financial needs of area individuals and businesses, all while providing superior customer service. Headquartered in Waynesboro, it now has locations in Ellisville, Laurel, Leakesville, Lucedale, Madison, Meridian and Quitman.
