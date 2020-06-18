Chancery Court Judge Frank McKenzie announced Wednesday that he will be retiring effective on June 30.
In his retirement letter to Gov. Tate Reeves, McKenzie wrote, "It has been a pleasure and an honor to serve this great State as Chancellor of Jones and Wayne Counties for over 25 years."
McKenzie was last elected in 2018 when he ran unopposed.
His term was scheduled to end in 2022. Reeves will appoint an interim replacement.
According to ballotpedia, "The Mississippi chancery courts are trial courts that have jurisdiction over disputes regarding equity, domestic matters (including adoptions, custody disputes and divorces), guardianships, juvenile cases, (in counties which do not have a county court), sanity hearings, wills, and challenges to the constitutionality of state laws. Land records are also filed in chancery court.
"There are 20 chancery court districts, with one to four chancery court judges (chancellors) per district. Chancellors are elected to four-year terms in nonpartisan elections.
"Chancery court trials are typically heard without a jury, but a party may request one if desired."
