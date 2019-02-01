184th leaving Laurel, 106th moving in from Monticello
The Mississippi National Guard has relocated four Army National Guard units to new locations in South Mississippi.
The Headquarters Company, 184th Sustainment Command, formerly located in Laurel and its Detachment 1, 184th SC, formerly of Hattiesburg, are now based at the Monticello Army National Guard Readiness Center.
Next, the Headquarters Detachment, 106th Support Battalion has moved from the Monticello Army National Guard Readiness Center to Hattiesburg. The battalion’s Company B, 106th BSB, formerly at Camp Shelby, is now based at the Laurel Army National Guard Readiness Center.
“The support of the cities of Monticello, Hattiesburg and Laurel have been huge keys to the success of the Mississippi National Guard throughout our history,” said Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general of Mississippi. “These relocations will improve our efficiency and strengthen our readiness as we provide opportunities for citizens in each community to serve the state of Mississippi.”
The 184th SC and the 106th SB are currently deployed to the Middle East. The 184th SC arrived in Kuwait in December 2018 to provide sustainment support for Operation Spartan Shield, Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria, and Resolute Support in Afghanistan. The 106th SB is also in Kuwait and is providing sustainment, logistics, and health care support for Mississippi’s 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, set to redeploy in the spring of 2019. Both units are completing one-year mobilizations and look forward to serving in their new communities.
“Laurel and Hattiesburg have been tremendous hosts and partners,” said Brig. Gen. Clint Walker, commander of the 184th SC at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. “Our roots in both cities date all the way back to World War II, and we will never forget the sacrifice Soldiers and families from these communities have made for the United States of America. We look forward to our Monticello homecoming when we return from Kuwait, and getting to know our new neighbors. We are committed to building a relationship that will benefit both for years to come.”
“We’ll be closer to Camp Shelby, which is closer to our equipment and closer to the training areas,” said Lt. Col. William Walley, commander of the 106th SB at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. “It also serves as an opportunity for Waynesboro citizens to serve in the Guard as well. We’re looking forward to the relationships with the cities of Hattiesburg and Laurel. We’d like to say thank you to the city of Monticello for all the support they’ve given us throughout the many years we’ve been stationed in that location.”
