Onlooker berates woman's lawyer
An attorney representing Kailiegh Schmidt — the woman who was arrested as a result of a Facebook post — was repeatedly interrupted by a “concerned citizen” during a press conference Friday. The unidentified man called attorney Carlos Moore a “lying sack of sh - t” repeatedly on the Jones County Justice Court steps. Moore responded that he is telling the truth.
“This is 2020,” Moore said. “People aren’t going to stand for the kind of racism (seen in texts from Schmidt’s parents).”
When asked why Schmidt was not at the press conference, Moore said she’s “afraid” after receiving death threats. The unidentified man antagonizing Moore responded, “No she isn’t — stop lying!”
The man, who was identified as a family member of Schmidt’s, repeatedly asked Moore, “Where’s your honor, judge? You don’t have any. You’re just here to showboat.”
Schmidt, 21, was was released at 3:30 p.m. Thursday from the Jones County Adult Detention Center. Her parents reportedly dropped the misdemeanor charges against her. Carlos Moore, a municipal judge from Clarksdale, made the announcement on Facebook.
Schmidt had been scheduled to appear before a Jones County Justice Court judge on Friday — instead, Moore organized a press conference at the courthouse.
“The charge was unconstitutional,” Moore said.
The impetus of the public family drama was when Schmidt’s family members reportedly began to receive threats after she published screenshots of racist texts. She said those texts came from her father and stepmother.
The arrest came after her parents filed a complaint claiming Schmidt shared their phone numbers and address online and they were receiving threats from all over the country. It isn’t clear whether Schmidt posted that information. Investigators with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said she shared the information with Antifa and Black Lives Matter social media sites. As a result, the family received more than 1,000 threats from across the country. Text messages that were attributed to her father contained racial slurs referring to the people she was hanging around. She reportedly shared the texts in response to having her car taken away and insurance canceled.
Schmidt, a former Jones College student who identifies herself on Facebook as JCJC’s most beautiful in 2017, initially faced two felony counts of posting electronic messages for the purpose of causing injury. Those were subsequently reduced after it was learned they had been deemed unconstitutional by the U.S. Court of Appeals in April. She was then charged with two counts of obscene telecommunication. The story went viral on multiple social media websites such as Redditt and Twitter.
