A Laurel man and woman who were facing kidnapping charges in an incident that happened over the weekend had those charges reduced to family disturbance, Sandersville police Chief Curt Pitts said Wednesday.
Pitts said the incident was not a “random act of violence where someone was abducted.”
The suspects are known to the victim in this case. A child who was in custody of his grandparents in Sandersville went with the suspects to a location in Laurel. A neighbor saw what was happening and followed them.
The neighbor’s actions allowed Sandersville police to resolve the case quickly — with the help of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Laurel Police Department. Patricia Walters, 50, and Tony McAndrews, 24, were booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Monday. and charged with kidnapping.
The two were expected to have their initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday.
“We don’t believe the child was in danger because the people they were with were known to them,” Pitts said. “It’s a situation where arrests were made based on what we found in our investigation, and those findings will be turned over to the District Attorney’s office.”
Pitts stressed the good work of his officers James Smith and Jonathan Carter, who took quick action and investigated thoroughly.
“I also want to say how much we appreciate the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Laurel PD for helping us,” he said. “(Smith and Carter) did a great job bringing this to a resolution.”
