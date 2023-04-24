A Laurel man is facing much more than a traffic ticket after he took off from a traffic stop on Friday.
Dondiago Collins, 47, was charged with aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine after narcotics agents seized almost a half-pound of meth and $10,000 cash from him, according to a press release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
All of that was discovered after he fled on foot from JCSD narcotics agent Chase Smith after his vehicle was stopped — and Collins reportedly ran right into the vehicle that Sgt. Jake Driskell was in while looking back at Smith.
Agents seized approximately a half-pound of meth (216 grams) at the scene and at a residence following a subsequent search warrant. They also seized a vehicle and $10,000 cash, according to the press release.
Collins was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.
“We continue to work hard to identify and bring to justice those selling illegal narcotics in Jones County,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
