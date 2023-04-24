tempImage54EWDa.jpg

A Laurel man is facing much more than a traffic ticket after he took off from a traffic stop on Friday.

Dondiago Collins, 47, was charged with aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine after narcotics agents seized almost a half-pound of meth and $10,000 cash from him, according to a press release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

