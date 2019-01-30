A Jones County man who was facing a possible citation for a couple of traffic offenses is now behind bars facing four felonies.
Wilson Graves III, 38, was on Moselle Oak Grove Road two days before Christmas when Deputy Jeff Monk of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department attempted to stop him for careless driving and no brake lights, according to the arrest affidavit.
But the vehicle Graves was driving didn’t stop and a pursuit of more than 10 miles ensued. The chase ended on Highway 11 South at the city limits of Petal, where police from that city assisted with stopping the vehicle.
Graves and passenger Kelsey Sabourin were taken into custody without incident, according to the affidavit, and Monk then saw the two bags of marijuana that were where Sabourin had been seated.
Monk then searched the vehicle and found four bags of methamphetamine (42.5 grams), 70 MDMA (ecstasy) tablets and six more bags of marijuana (15 grams) under the center console, according to the affidavit.
Both were charged with trafficking meth, trafficking MDMA and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Graves was also charged with driving under the influence of narcotics, failure to yield to blue lights, careless driving, driving with no license, driving with no insurance and driving with no seatbelt.
A total of $655 in cash was also seized and turned over to narcotics officer Sgt. Jared Lindsey, according to the affidavit. Monk also turned over two phones from the vehicle to Lindsey for evidence.
Graves remains in the Jones County Adult Detention Center on $15,000 bond.
Sabourin’s bond was also set at $15,000, but she posted it and was released on Jan. 11, according to jail records.
The Leader-Call requested the affidavit through Jones County Justice Court, where officials redact certain information, then forward it to Board of Supervisors attorney Danielle Ashley. The attorney then sends the documents to the sheriff’s department, where officials approve them or redact more information before sending them back to Ashley. She then releases the documents to the Leader-Call.
The Leader-Call paid $25.25 for the time it took the officials to remove the information from affidavits on four cases.
