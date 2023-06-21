Florida woman with child in car stopped by spike strips after going 100 mph-plus
It was a “twofer Tuesday” for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department when it came to fleeing suspects and high-speed chases.
Jack Stevens, 56, of Laurel was charged with felony fleeing, DUI-first offense, resisting arrest and traffic offenses after leading deputies on a chase through the Hoy Community that afternoon. Deputy Matt Bailey attempted to stop the Chrysler 300 Stevens was driving on Houston Road when he reportedly took off.
Other deputies and Constable Danny Gibson were converging on the area to try to “box in” the suspect as he nearly hit two units head-on as Stevens tried to make his getaway on Houston and Hoy roads, Lone Oak Apartments and Hoy Green Acres before finally ditching his vehicle and fleeing on fot to the Windsor Court area, according to reports.
Bailey then ran down the suspect and took him into custody. Stevens was transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Center and booked on charges of felony fleeing, DUI first offense, resisting arrest, reckless driving, no insurance and driving with a suspended license.
“Great job today by Deputy Matt Bailey, who initiated the pursuit and our deputies, investigators and narcotics agents, plus Constable Danny Gibson, who converged in the Hoy Community to bring this vehicle and subsequent foot pursuit to a safe conclusion,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
No law enforcement vehicles were damaged in the pursuit and no injuries were reported to any law enforcement personnel. It was the third high-speed pursuit that JCSD has been involved with in a five-day span, the JCSD reported at the time.
A fourth was added a couple of hours later. The JCSD assisted the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department with bringing an end to a pursuit that reached speeds of 100 mph-plus on Interstate 59.
JCSD deputies deployed spike strips near Exit 85 (Howard Tech Park exit) in the northbound lanes, which disabled the tires on the fleeing vehicle with a Florida tag.
The driver reportedly had a child in the car with her as she tried to get away from law enforcement. Forrest County Jail records show Crystal Marie Mitchell, 44, of Pembroke Pines, Fla., being booked on charges of felony eluding and child neglect. She will face charges in Forrest County.
“We were glad to have JCSD patrol units in position to assist the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department with this high-speed pursuit and help bring it to a conclusion following the deployment of spike strips,” Berlin said.
