Barker to wash Magee's car at Laurel City Hall after LHS' 50-0 in Lil' Brown Jug 100th game
There were plenty of cheers Between the Bricks as Laurel administered a shellacking on Hattiesburg on Saturday night as the Tornadoes put a half-hundred on the scoreboard to win the 100th Lil’ Brown Jug game, 50-0.
Now, the SUV that’s driven by the leader of Laurel’s administration will get a shiny shellacking, and his city will get one more cheer, both courtesy of Hub City Mayor Toby Barker.
“Nothing fancy,” Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said when asked if he had any special instructions for how Barker should wash his vehicle. “Just make sure the windows are clean and that the carpets are vacuumed. A little wax on the exterior would be good also.”
Barker agreed to the bet Magee made before the game: The losing team’s mayor would wash the winner’s vehicle in front of the winner’s city hall, then toast and offer wishes of success to the winning city at its New Year’s Eve celebration.
The Hattiesburg mayor also brought Ben and Erin Napier in on the challenge — along with a lot of trash talk — proposing that the HGTV stars renovate a room in a public building in Hattiesburg as a permanent place to house the jug.
“As the superior city — and as the most likely keeper of the Lil’ Brown Jug for years to come — we understand that the cost of this project will fall on the City of Hattiesburg, as it wouldn’t be fair to the City of Laurel to pay for something it will never use,” Barker wrote.
His words were … well, all bark, and the Naders did all the biting to end the Tigers’ recent dominance in the series in spectacular fashion, dominating from beginning to end.
Magee’s prediction proved true: “It will be a long ride back down 59 to Tigerland after the loss.”
