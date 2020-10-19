Scores of emergency teams from the area responded to a blazing chemical storage site on Burnt Bridge Road near Ellisville on Monday. A little after 9 a.m., one worker sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out in the work area, Jones County Emergency Operations Center director Paul Sheffield said. The worker was apparently cranking a pump engine when the fire began. Fire departments had the blaze contained at about 10:45 a.m. Ensight Energy, which owns the location, will investigate the cause internally and hire its own contractors to clean up.
The worker was taken by private vehicle to the emergency room for his injuries. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, EMServ Ambulance, the Jones County EOC, and volunteers from Calhoun, Ellisville, Glade, Laurel, Moselle, Powers, Shady Grove, South Jones and Southwest Jones responded. Video available at leader-call.com
(Photo by Jack Hammett)
