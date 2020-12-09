A man who is used to battling tough situations on behalf of residents is now in a personal battle.
Chief David Houston of the Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department is in ICU at South Central Regional Medical Center battling COVID-19. He has been on a ventilator and a feeding tube, according to Facebook reports from his family.
“This is an emotional roller coaster,” they posted. “Please keep those prayers coming.”
Houston has been in the fire service for 21 years and he was Firefighter of the Year for District 2 in 2003.
“David is always giving,” Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner said. “He works hard for Shady Grove VFD, handling the administrative tasks for the department and running the many fire and EMR calls. He is invaluable to the fire service. We miss him terribly and can not wait for him to return to Mrs. Patsy and his fellow firefighters.”
Under Houston’s leadership, the Shady Grove VFD has received numerous grants and at least two new fire trucks in leading the department to a Class 7 fire rating. He also serves as a deacon and runs the sound system at Magnolia Baptist Church on Wansley Road.
“Fire Chief David Houston is as dedicated a volunteer firefighter/emergency medical responder as you will find anywhere,” said Lance Chancellor of Powers VFD and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. “He has led Shady Grove VFD to new heights and is widely regarded as a forward thinking leader in the volunteer fire service. Our prayers are with David and his family as he battles this insidious COVID-19 virus.”
Houston and his wife Patsy were high school sweethearts who have been married for 44 years. She has been keeping the public updated on her husband’s condition on the department’s Facebook page.
On Saturday, she posted, “Urgent prayers needed … Pray for physical healing and that he may return home to his family.”
In an update on Sunday, she posted that he “did not get a good report. Staff had to increase oxygen twice … Started a feeding tube. Friends and prayer warriors, please pray like never before.”
