Most businesses are struggling to get by because of a decrease in customers, but several Laurel businesses had an unwanted visitor Monday night or early Tuesday morning.
A half-dozen or so businesses were spray-painted, most with the word “BASIS” in bubble letters.
Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department had a simple but stern message for the public and the perpetrator(s): “Somebody knows who did this. Somebody recognizes it … You need to think about what if someone damaged your property.”
The only other words that were seen on buildings from Sawmill Square Mall and Sugar Hill Condominiums to the iconic Wallace Drugs box truck and other mid- and down-town buildings were “OZZY” and “F- - - THE 1%.”
The graffiti was likely done by “bored teenagers” who are out of school until at least April 17 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Business owners are already suffering because of recommendations and orders that call for people to stay home, he said.
“We’re going to do everything we can to bring them to justice,” Cox said.
Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
