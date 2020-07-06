Comegys to propose police reform at meeting
After a point-by-point discussion of community concerns about how his police officers conduct themselves, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department summed up his thoughts with this: “We can test, screen, supervise, hold officers accountable … but until we can hire robots, that’s all we can do.”
Cox met with the Laurel City Council’s Public Safety Committee after Wednesday’s agenda-setting meeting to talk about some of the questions and criticisms that have been directed at the LPD and police in general across the country.
Councilman Stacy Comegys is presenting an ordinance to develop polices and procedures and “police reform” in the LPD. It will be presented for council vote at the regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. today (Tuesday).
The proposal calls for police officers to be trained to use “de-escalation techniques to gain voluntary compliance” in an effort to “minimize use of physical force” and it calls for all physical encounters that result in a suspect being hospitalized to be reviewed by the Public Safety Committee and the City Council. It specifically prohibits officers from “placing their knee, foot or body weight on the neck of a suspect.” The proposal also calls for more oversight of “no-knock warrants” and for officers to intercede when a co-worker uses unnecessary force.
The goal is to “prevent or hopefully deter any problems,” Comegys said.
The LPD is in its sixth year of using body-cams, and all officers are required to have them on while they are conducting business, Cox said in his presentation to the committee. There were “a couple of times” that officers forgot and there are inter-department disciplinary steps to deal with that, he said.
Any time officers have to use hand-to-hand tactics, a taser, pepper spray or firearm, a “Use Of Force” report has to be filled out and the report and body-cam footage are reviewed by three levels of LPD command staff, Cox said. Officers have been fired for getting out of line, he said, but in 1,885 arrests in 2019, there were only 44 “Use Of Force” reports, he noted. Most of those involved the use of tasers.
Choke-holds are not used by the LPD and they’re not in the law-enforcement training academies anymore, Cox said, adding that they are only warranted in a “life-or-death” struggle.
His No. 1 fear is for anyone to get hurt — officer or suspect, he said.
Any time there’s an officer-involved shooting, it’s handled by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Jones County District Attorney’s Office. In May, the LPD “held the scene for hours” so MBI could respond to a shooting in which an LPD officer shot a suspect.
“Tasers and body-cams are the two best things that have come along since I’ve been in law enforcement,” said Cox, who has been in the profession for 24 years. “Body-cams refute false claims against officers more often than not and tasers are a non-lethal way to reduce injuries for officers and suspects.”
The council paid $250,000 for a five-year contract with the body-cam company, so that shows the city’s commitment to officer accountability, too, Cox said.
Some residents have complained about the department’s use of “safety checkpoints” — often referred to as “roadblocks” — especially in certain areas of town. Another common complaint is the use of multiple officers on a traffic stop.
“We can either respond or prevent, and I’d rather prevent,” Cox said of the department’s crime-fighting efforts. “High visibility is one of the best ways to prevent crime.”
The LPD tries to spread out where it concentrates its efforts, but officers are going to have a higher presence in areas where they have more calls for service, Cox said.
Having backup on traffic stops can also prevent a tragedy, Cox said, noting a recent stop by Officers Macon Davis and Justin Landrum in which a Lamar County murder suspect was sitting on a 9mm handgun. The suspect admitted he considered shooting the officer, but he didn’t because backup quickly arrived.
Roadblocks and backup are tools that are used to prevent crime, just like no-knock warrants, Cox said.
“We’ve had times that suspects were laying on guns when we went in, but there was nothing they could do because they weren’t expecting it,” he said.
Those warrants have to be approved and signed by a county judge or judge of a higher order and they aren’t used that often, Cox said.
“We don’t want to take that away because it is a useful tool in certain situations,” he said.
Provisions are in place for officers to report misconduct within the ranks, and failure to do so is “conduct unbecoming of an officer,” Cox said. There’s also a code of conduct to deal with racial bias, and that can be handled with write-ups, suspension or termination, he said.
For officers who need it, a plan has been put in place to get “racial bias training” at Jones College, the University of Southern Mississippi or William Carey University. Fortunately, that outsourced training hasn’t been needed in the city, Cox said, but if it is, it will be outsourced.
“We’re not going to put up with violations of the rules,” he said.
Cox has been handling officer recruitment for the LPD for a dozen years, and one of his goals has been to bring in minority candidates. He’s taken to local media outlets, social media and police academies to announce test dates, and he’s had flyers distributed at predominately African American churches. He’s even “poached” from other departments to get quality officers. That’s why he bristles at the accusation that the department doesn’t have enough black officers. Cox recalled times that he’s turned the tables on complainers, trying to convince them to take the test and train for the job.
“I don’t know what else to do,” he said. “If anyone has a better idea, I’m all for it.”
It is much different than when he was trying to join the force, Cox admitted.
“The range was full when I started,” he said, but there were only three candidates who trained at the range and were sent to the training academy in the most recent recruiting class.
Some of that is because of the problems in the profession that are being publicized, he said. But getting rid of “qualified immunity” would “cripple the police” and make recruitment even more difficult, he said. “There are already avenues to sue police officers who do wrong,” he said.
The LPD is involved in several community-outreach endeavors, including DARE, Healthy Heroes, Coffee With A Cop, Shop With A Cop, food drives and the annual Night Out Against Crime, in which the department partners with local businesses to raise about $5,000 to put on.
“We treat people as good as they allow us to treat them,” Cox said in summing up how he runs the LPD. He sends a text at the beginning of each shift that reads, “Professionalism every contact, every call.”
Councilman George Carmichael said there are good officers and bad officers, but with three teenage sons who are driving age, “I live in fear” that parents of white children don’t have to live with, he said. That’s why he’s talked with his sons repeatedly about how to conduct themselves with police officers.
Carmichael referred to an officer-involved shooting that occurred at a checkpoint on 16th Avenue and 10th Street. It was an “unfortunate incident,” he said. “The (suspect) appeared to be cooperating and then he began to run. There was no reason to shoot. I don’t know why force was necessary. You had his car, his license, his friend … You could’ve got him tomorrow.
“That’s why I tell my three sons, when they’re driving, that I can’t sleep.”
Carmichael said he doesn’t want to dictate specific policies to the LPD because police techniques “are not my expertise,” but he did suggest the formation of a citizens’ advisory committee to meet on a regular basis.
“People all over the country are concerned about this,” he said. “We’ve lost children, fathers … It’s real. It happens.”
Comegys said his proposal is “not asking for anything outrageous.”
Councilwoman Grace Amos said, “When I see the police in my neighborhood, I’m glad.”
She was raised to respect the police, she said, because her father was an officer.
“I think we have as fine of a police department as any city our size,” council President Tony Thaxton said. “We need to stand behind them. Before we make any change, we need to know exactly what we’re doing.”
The LPD has approximately 40 officers. All of them spend about four weeks training with LPD staff before going to the law enforcement academy for 12 weeks, then they spend 12 more weeks riding with a veteran officer to get experience.
