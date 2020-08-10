A child was shot and a suspect is in custody after a drive-by shooting at a residence near Laurel High School on Monday afternoon, Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department reported.
There was an argument over a child and it “went awry,” and multiple shots were fired, Cox said just before the paper went to press.
Officers and investigators were on the scene at 808 12th St., which was cordoned off by crime-scene tape. At least 15 shell casings were marked on the street and the porch of the residence.
“One (victim) was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center” with what was believed to be a gunshot wound and the victim was in stable condition, LPD Lt. Michael Reaves said.
Officers were at a residence on the 1000 block of 8th Avenue, too. Cox indicated that there were “three scenes” investigators were having to check out in order to piece together what happened.
“It’s a developing crime scene,” Reaves said.
Look for more information as it becomes available at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.