Former candidate for Jones County Beat 5 Supervisor Trey Chinn has endorsed Travares Comegys for the Aug. 27 Democratic primary runoff.
“Mr. Comegys and I spoke and I know he has the heart for helping people and wants to take things to the next level for the people of Beat Five,” Chinn said in a press release.
The former opponent, now ally, thanked all who supported his candidacy and asked those supporters to now support and vote for Comegys.
“I consider Councilman Comegys a respected man of the community that is ready to lead Beat 5 forward with a fresh perspective,” Chinn said.
Comegys is in the runoff against fellow Councilman George Carmichael. Chinn served on the Council with Carmichael for one term.
The race between Carmichael and Comegys has heated up in the last couple of weeks, with each camp accusing the other of wrongdoing. A representative of the Secretary of State’s Office has said there will be a poll observer in Jones County for the runoff.
Comegys thanked Chinn for his support and endorsement, adding that he “considers this not just an endorsement but an opportunity to collaborate and come together.”
Voting precincts will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Those who voted in the Democratic primary on Aug. 6 can only vote again in the Democratic runoff. Registered voters who did not cast a ballot on Aug. 6 are eligible to participate in the Democratic or Republican primary runoffs.
On Thursday, Paul Sumrall endorsed Macon Davis for Jones County Sheriff. Sumrall received more than 1,200 votes and finished third in the sheriff's primary behind Davis and three-term incumbent Alex Hodge.
