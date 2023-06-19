The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has joined the celebration of a victory handed down by the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold a 1978 law that aims to keep together Native American children and their families and support tribal sovereignty.

“This is an important win for tribal sovereignty and for tribal children,” Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben said in a news release Friday. “Protecting the welfare of our children is essential to the survival of our language, culture and traditions.”

choctaws celebrate ruling

U.S. Supreme Court's pending decision on a Native American adoption law will impact Mississippi Choctaws. Credit: Courtesy of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians

