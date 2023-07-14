The staff and board members of the Christian Food Mission recently expressed their appreciation for local grocery store Kroger by presenting a plaque to store manager Laura Marshall. Through generous partnerships like Kroger, the Christian Food Mission has been able to serve 235 people throughout Jones County, five days a week with nutritious meals for over 30 years. Christian Food Mission volunteers Lewis Goins, left, and Audie Roberts are shown presenting the plaque to Marshall. For more information on the Christian Food Mission or how to become a volunteer, call 601-428-0136. (Photo submitted)
