JCSD K9 injured tracking accused thieves in woods
A grinch from Moselle stole an ATV on Christmas Eve, then returned to the same residence to take more items on Christmas morning before getting a couple of unexpected surprises — a taser and handcuffs.
Clarence Norris, 28, was charged with grand larceny, three counts of petit larceny, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and malicious mischief and taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Center for the holiday weekend. He remained there Monday after having his bond set at $5,000. The ATV he was accused of stealing was recovered.
A second suspect, 25-year-old James Boleware, is being sought by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department for charges related to the same incident.
They are accused of taking an ATV from a Rainey Road residence on Friday, then fleeing on foot when deputies responded to the call for a burglary in progress. Norris reportedly returned to the residence the next morning, and that’s when he was arrested. He became combative and had to be tased while being taken into custody, according to a press release from the JCSD.
K9 Bolo was injured while tracking one of the suspects in the woods. He was treated at an emergency veterinary clinic and was expected to return to service today (Tuesday).
