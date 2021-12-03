Soso is switching up its Christmas decor with a special contest. More than 48 hand-painted four-by-four plywood boards with Santa Claus, dogs in pickups and snow, nativity scenes and much more will be judged in Soso’s inaugural Christmas Card Contest with contestants ranging in ages from 6 to 18.
The Soso Garden Club sponsored the event for the town’s first Soso Christmas Card contest, providing the plywood boards for all participants to paint on the theme of “Christmas in Soso,” Soso Garden Club member Redonna Bounds said.
“We started out with a blank sheet, no money, and the only funding we had was the mayor’s salary,” said Bounds.
To help fund the contest, the Garden Club accepted $25 donations and those who gave received a 22-ounce tumbler. The contest was one of Soso Mayor Ralph Cahill’s ideas to draw interest to the town of Soso during the holiday season, Bounds said. Each of the boards will be lit up and displayed down the main thoroughfare of Soso for visitors and town members to enjoy. The Garden Club finished setting up the display Tuesday.
The contest is separated into three categories for judging: first through fourth grade, fifth through eighth grade and ninth through 12th grade. About 10 adults also entered submissions to add to the collection of cards, but those will not be judged as part of the contest, Bounds said. First place will receive a $100 cash prize, second place $50 and third place $25. Dollar General donated $300, McLaurin Carpets $100 and Southeastern Fundraising $100 for the cash prizes for participants. So far, 44 participants submitted painted Christmas cards for the first showcase, Cahill said.
“Next year we will have 80,” Cahill said. “People follow a winner. We hope to have 70-80 next year.”
The contest received some talented submissions from the youngest to oldest participants, said Linda Jefcoat, Garden Club member. Bounds said the Garden Club started after Cahill became mayor to draw interest and revitalize our city after the tornado hit.
“Nothing pretty has been done since the tornado,” Bounds said. “They’ve correct- ed a lot of the stuff but a lot of stuff hasn’t been done.”
The main goal of the project was to get the community involved.
“It’s really amazing to see what can be done when you put a little effort into it,” Bounds said. The displays will remain up through December.
