Laurel police are seeking two suspects in a shooting that occurred on Christmas Eve.
Keshaun Arrington, 23, and Fernando Thigpen, 29, are wanted on charges of drive-by shooting, Chief Tommy Cox of the LPD reported in a press release.
Officers responded to the 200 block of North 13th Avenue just after 3 p.m. last Thursday on a shooting complaint. An unidentified man who was suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds” had been transported by personal vehicle to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment of what were described as “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to the press release.
The case has been assigned to Investigator Mitch Blakeney. Anyone with information about the suspects’ whereabouts, the shooting or any other case is asked to call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
Two caught with illegal guns, weed
Two teenagers are facing felony charges in separate cases after Laurel police caught them with stolen firearms, Chief Tommy Cox reported.
On Monday, 30-year-old Jermaine McKenzie was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm after officers in the Patrol, Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Divisions executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of South 14th Avenue. The suspect is accused of selling marijuana and having a .223 assault-style rifle that had been reported stolen, according to the press release. More arrests are likely as the investigation continues, Cox said.
On Tuesday, 18-year-old Lee Chandler Page was arrested after investigators came in contact with him in the 1100 block of North 1st Avenue and discovered that he was carrying a 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen from Jefferson Davis County. He was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
Both suspects were scheduled to make their initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday.
Anyone with information about these or any other cases is encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
